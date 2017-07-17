Dundee Toys R Us to reopen following blaze

Image copyright Google Image caption The Dundee Toys R Us store has been closed since March

A Dundee toy shop will reopen on Saturday, more than four months after a major fire forced its closure.

The Toys R Us building in Kingsway West Retail Park sustained significant smoke damage following the fire in the early hours of 3 March.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for almost two hours.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and issued an appeal to trace a person seen in the area at the time.