Dundee Toys R Us to reopen following blaze
- 17 July 2017
A Dundee toy shop will reopen on Saturday, more than four months after a major fire forced its closure.
The Toys R Us building in Kingsway West Retail Park sustained significant smoke damage following the fire in the early hours of 3 March.
Firefighters tackled the blaze for almost two hours.
Police believe the fire was started deliberately and issued an appeal to trace a person seen in the area at the time.