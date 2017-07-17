Woman's body found at ruined castle

Image copyright Martyn Gorman Image caption The castle was cordoned off following the discovery

The body of a 54-year-old woman has been found at a ruined castle in Aberdeenshire.

Slains Castle, near Cruden Bay, was cordoned off after police received a report of an unconscious woman.

The woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police Scotland said her death was currently being treated as unexplained, but there were no suspicious circumstances.