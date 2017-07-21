Man denies hit and run collision that left teenager in coma

From the section

A man is to stand trial accused of a hit-and-run collision that left a teenager in a coma for two weeks.

John O'Neil denies colliding with Niomi Ahmed, 19, while driving on Dundee's Bruce Street in November 2015.

Prosecutors allege Mr O'Neil drove dangerously at an excessive speed for the road and weather conditions.

It is alleged he failed to see Miss Ahmed, who was crossing the road, and left her seriously injured, permanently disfigured and permanently impaired.

Mr O'Neil, 32, also faces further charges of driving without insurance, failing to stop after the crash and driving without a full licence.

He denies all of the charges.

Sheriff Alastair Brown continued the case to a jury sitting at Dundee Sheriff Court later in July.