Renewed appeal to trace missing St Cyrus man

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Graeme Leslie's last contact with his family was on 14 July

Police say their concerns are growing for a man who has been missing from his home in Angus for a week.

Graeme Leslie, 62, from St Cyrus, was last spoken to by his family in Dundee on 14 July.

There have also been possible sightings of him at his home in Scotston Place on Monday and on Montrose High Street on Tuesday.

Officers said Mr Leslie is known to frequent pubs and bars in Dundee and Montrose.

Mr Leslie is described as white, about 5ft 1in tall, with glasses and a tattoo on his right forearm.

It is understood he sustained an eye injury after a fall shortly prior to his disappearance.

Insp Megan Heathershaw said: "Given the severity of the injury he will still look bruised, which I hope might jog someone's memory if they think they might have seen a man matching his description but are not quite sure if it was him.

"It has been one week now since Mr Leslie spoke to his family and our concerns for him are growing."