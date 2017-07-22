Teenager dies after A923 crash north of Dundee

A teenager has died after a one-car crash on a main road north of Dundee.

The incident happened on the A923 Dundee to Coupar Angus road near Tullybaccart at about 02:30.

The 18-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but did not survive, police said.

The road was closed for investigation work and officers urged people travelling to the Rewind Festival in Perth to allow extra time for their journey.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and officers are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.