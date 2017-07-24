Dundee community centre destroyed in blaze

From the section

A Dundee community centre has been destroyed in a suspected fire-raising incident.

Firefighters were called to the Mill O'Mains Community Pavilion shortly after 20:00 on Sunday to find the building well alight.

Three appliances from Kingsway and Macalpine Road stations tackled the fire, which was brought under control at about 23:00.

Fire crews remained at the scene until about 01:00.

A joint police and fire service investigation into the blaze is taking place.

The volunteer-run pavilion was used for youth group and community activities, including providing meals for deprived children.