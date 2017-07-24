Tayside and Central Scotland

Police name motorcyclist killed in crash

A 51-year-old Forfar motorcyclist killed in a crash in Perthshire on Saturday evening has been named as Neil Cownie.

Mr Cownie sustained fatal injuries in the collision on the B8079, south of Blair Atholl, at about 20:30.

Accident investigators remained at the scene of the collision for several hours.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the full set of circumstances were continuing.

