Two cars stolen in Port of Menteith home raid

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole two cars during a housebreaking in a rural Stirling village.

A silver Mercedes and a black Vauxhall were taken in the incident in Port of Menteith near the A81 at about 15:00 on Friday.

Police said a number of electronic items were also stolen and believe at least two people were involved.

A further stolen car, a silver Nissan Micra, was found abandoned nearby.

Sgt David McNally said: "We believe someone may have seen something suspicious, particularly those living along the A81 corridor between Strathblane and Port of Mentieth.

"We're particularly interested in the movements of the silver Nissan Micra along the A81 between 12:00 and 15:00 on Friday 21st July, as this may be the vehicle used in the crime.

"Residents of rural Stirlingshire are encouraged to take extra care to secure their homes particularly when they are going on holiday, ensuring it is locked and any alarms are set."