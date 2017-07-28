Ammonia spillage forces road closures

From the section

An ammonia spillage at a frozen fruit and vegetable processing plant on a Dundee industrial estate forced the closure of surrounding roads.

About 40 litres of the chemical leaked at Dundee Cold Stores in Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate in Whittle Place.

Two people were treated at the scene after complaining of sore eyes and throat.

The leak was isolated by a staff member before the emergency services arrived shortly after 13:40.

There were road closures at Myrekirk Road and Liff Road while fire crews dispersed the ammonia with water.

Police said the roads have now reopened.