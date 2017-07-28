Tayside and Central Scotland

CCTV appeal for Gleneagles Hotel armed robbery suspect

Gleneagles robbery suspect Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption The man is believed to have ties to the London area

Police have issued CCTV images of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Gleneagles Hotel.

A 41-year-old man was earlier charged in connection with the incident, which took place on 27 June.

At least 50 designer watches worth £500,000 were stolen by masked raiders at a jewellery boutique inside the hotel.

Officers said staff at the store were threatened with a firearm during the robbery but no shots were fired.

The 41-year-old is expected to appear from custody at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland said the suspect, who is pictured at a railway station and a branch of WH Smith, is believed to have links to the London area.

Image copyright PPA
Image caption Rolex watches worth £500,000 were taken in the armed robbery

More on this story