Vandals break furniture in Carronshore Primary School grounds

Vandals have broken into the grounds of a primary school in Falkirk where they damaged furniture and smashed bottles.

Police said youths entered the grounds of Carronshore Primary School overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Some of them damaged the windows of a nursery playhouse, broke benches and smashed alcohol bottles throughout the playing areas.

Police are checking CCTV footage and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

PC Chris Morrison, Carronshore community officer, said: "This type of mindless act has a massive impact on our communities and costs our school system a lot of money in repairs, money which would be better spent on educational tools.

"We have patrols in place to tackle such anti-social behaviour but we need assistance from the public."