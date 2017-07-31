Forklift driver 'killed by falling pipes'

Image caption The fatal accident inquiry will be held at Dundee Sheriff Court in September

A forklift driver died when two large pipes fell from a storage rack and landed on him, a court was told.

Mark Burry was working at Rigmar Services base in Dundee's docks area when he was killed in the accident on 12 February last year.

A fatal accident inquiry into the 49-year-old's death will begin in September.

A sheriff offered his condolences to Mr Burry's family at a preliminary hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mr Burry was contracted by Marine Support Tayside Ltd and was sent to work at Rigmar's site in Prince Charles Wharf.

He was helping to move items from one place to another as part of a downsizing operation.

'Suffered injuries'

Depute fiscal Gavin Callaghan told the hearing: "A storage rack A-frame holding a significant number of pipes fell and he was struck by one or two that had fallen.

"As a result he suffered injuries from which he died.

"There is no witness who can actually speak to seeing the accident happen.

"There were witnesses who hear a noise and look around but nobody sees the fatal accident occur."

Sheriff Alastair Brown ordered a further preliminary hearing on 12 September ahead of the fatal accident inquiry, which is expected to last two days.

Addressing three members of Mr Burry's family who attended court, the sheriff said: "I'd like to record my condolences to the family.

"It is easy to lose sight that there is a person involved in this type of case who you have lost."