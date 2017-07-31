Probe after sectarian music played on train

A man who played sectarian music on his phone on a train between Perth and Stirling is being sought by police.

The incident happened on the ScotRail service between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street between 16:14 and 16:44 on Wednesday 19 July.

British Transport Police are appealing for information about the man, who was sitting in coach B.

He described as white, slim, in his 20s, about 5ft 9in tall and wore jeans and a green or yellow T-shirt.