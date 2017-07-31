Probe after sectarian music played on train
- 31 July 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who played sectarian music on his phone on a train between Perth and Stirling is being sought by police.
The incident happened on the ScotRail service between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street between 16:14 and 16:44 on Wednesday 19 July.
British Transport Police are appealing for information about the man, who was sitting in coach B.
He described as white, slim, in his 20s, about 5ft 9in tall and wore jeans and a green or yellow T-shirt.