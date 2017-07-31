Tayside and Central Scotland

Man in court in Dundee on child grooming charges

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court in Dundee accused of child grooming offences.

Ross Ottaway faces two charges of sending an indecent communication and of having communicated with a child with the intention of making arrangements to meet them.

He made no plea or declaration during a hearing in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mr Ottaway was released on bail ahead of further court dates.

