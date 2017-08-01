Man in court over Gleneagles Hotel armed robbery

Image copyright PPA Image caption A major police investigation into the incident is continuing

A 41-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with an armed robbery at the Gleneagles Hotel in June.

Richard Fleming, from London, faced seven charges during an appearance in private at Perth Sheriff Court.

He is accused of assault and robbery, assault, two charges of theft by housebreaking, a charge of being in a building with intent to commit theft and a charge under the Firearms Act.

Mr Fleming made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear in court again next week.

A major police investigation into the incident is continuing.

Detectives have released CCTV images of a second suspect, who they believe has links to the London area, at a train station and a branch of WH Smith.