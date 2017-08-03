Man and woman seriously injured in Dundee stabbing incident

A man and woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing incident in Dundee.

Police were called to a retail premises on the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate at 16:50 on Wednesday.

Officers cordoned off a section of Ainslie Street on the industrial estate following the incident, with police sniffer dogs also deployed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers attended following a report of a serious assault.

She said: "A 54-year-old man and a woman were taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious, but not believed to be life-threatening, injuries."