Body found in hunt for missing Arnold Mouat

Image copyright Supplied

The body of a man found in a property in Bo'ness is believed to be that of a man missing for almost a month.

Police are confident that the remains which were discovered in Panbrae Road are those of Arnold Mouat, but they have not yet been formally identified.

Mr Mouat, 64, was last seen at an address in the same road on 6 July.

In a statement, Supt Martin Fotheringham said Police Scotland had referred its handling of the case to the police watchdog.

Officers had made a number of public appeals in an effort to trace Mr Mouat since his disappearance last month.

Search and rescue officers, a dog unit, and a helicopter were deployed in a bid to find him.

A public search of the local area by 59 volunteers was also carried out.

'Difficult time'

The body was discovered in the property at about 14:45 on Saturday.

Police are treating Mr Mouat's death as unexplained but not suspicious. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Supt Fotheringham said: "This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts and sympathies are with the Mouat family as they come to terms with their loss.

"Following a review of our response to this incident, Police Scotland has referred this matter to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner.

"We will provide them with all the necessary assistance and support they require during their investigation."

"I would like to thank those members of the public and media who responded to our appeal for information, in particular those who assisted with searching for Mr Mouat.

"We are continuing to support Mr Mouat's family with dedicated family liaison officers and will continue to offer any assistance we can throughout this difficult time."