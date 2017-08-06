Stenhousemuir witness appeal after man seriously hurt

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was injured on Friday evening

Police have made a fresh appeal for witnesses after a "serious incident" in Stenhousemuir.

A 38-year-old man was badly hurt in the town's Ladeside Crescent at about 22:15 on Friday.

After treatment at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital, he was transferred to Edinburgh's Western General Hospital, where he is in a serious condition.

Two men have been detained by police, but officers believe other witnesses may be able to help them.

Det Insp Michelle Findlay said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in Ladeside Crescent around 10.15pm on Friday, August 4, and witnessed this incident.

"I would ask anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible, either via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers."