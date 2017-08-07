Woman in hospital after 'incident' at Dundee reservoir

A woman has been taken to hospital following an incident near Clatto reservoir in Dundee.

Police officers and a police helicopter are currently in attendance nearby at Templeton Woods.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 13:10 and an ambulance attended at 13:20.

An area of the woods has been cordoned off and a police guard stationed at an entrance.

Staff at nearby Downfield Golf Club said officers had asked if they had seen anything suspicious but did not disclose the nature of their inquiries.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 1320 hours today from Police Scotland to attend an incident near Clatto reservoir.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

"One female patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital."