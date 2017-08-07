Man detained over assault on woman in Dundee woods
- 7 August 2017
A 31-year-old man has been detained following an assault on a woman at Templeton Woods in Dundee.
The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a head injury during the incident, which took place at about 13:10.
Her injuries are not life-threatening.
Ch Insp Nicky Russell said there would be a high-visibility police presence in the area while inquiries continued.