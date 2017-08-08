Road safety plea after puppy killed in hit-and-run

Image copyright Google Image caption Almost 1,000 vehicles use the street every day

A councillor has called on motorists to drive with more care in a Dundee housing estate after a puppy was killed in a hit-and-run incident.

The six-week-old pet died after being struck by a white van in Balbeggie Street, Douglas, two weeks ago.

Councillor Mark Flynn said drivers using side streets in the area should "show common sense and restraint".

A recent survey showed almost 1,000 vehicles use Balbeggie Street every day.

Mr Flynn said: "The council has just finished a short survey of traffic speed and volume on Balbeggie Street, and while the average speed was within safe limits, some drivers are still going too fast for the conditions.

"With the new term starting next week and lots of little primary ones thinking more about school than road safety, it's up to drivers to be responsible adults.

"One family have lost their pet puppy and I'm sure no-one wants it to be a child injured or worse because some motorist isn't paying enough attention."