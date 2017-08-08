Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged with attempted murder of woman at Dundee woods

Templeton Woods
Image caption A police investigation into the incident is continuing

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman at Dundee's Templeton Woods.

The 52-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident, which took place at about 13:10 on Monday.

Police said she had sustained a serious head injury and was still being treated at the hospital.

The man is expected to appear from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites