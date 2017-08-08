Man charged with attempted murder of woman at Dundee woods

Image caption A police investigation into the incident is continuing

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman at Dundee's Templeton Woods.

The 52-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident, which took place at about 13:10 on Monday.

Police said she had sustained a serious head injury and was still being treated at the hospital.

The man is expected to appear from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.