Man to stand trial for Gleneagles Hotel armed robbery

Image copyright PPA Image caption A major police investigation into the incident is continuing

A 41-year-old man will stand trial accused of his role in an armed robbery at the Gleneagles Hotel in June.

Richard Fleming, from London, made a second appearance in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of assault and robbery, assault, two charges of theft by housebreaking, a charge of being in a building with intent to commit theft and a charge under the Firearms Act.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody

Detectives previously released CCTV images of a second suspect, who they believe has links to the London area, at a train station and a branch of WH Smith.