Man in court over Templeton Woods attempted murder

Image caption The alleged attack took place at Templeton Woods on Monday

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a woman by repeatedly striking her with a dumbbell in Dundee's Templeton Woods.

Robbie McIntosh, 31, is accused of hitting Linda McDonald on the head and body rendering her unconscious.

Prosecutors allege he seized the 52-year-old by the body and dragged her from a path to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The alleged incident took place on Monday.

It also alleged that Mr McIntosh, of Strathmartine, Angus, attempted to defeat the ends of justice by washing clothing worn at the time of the alleged assault to avoid detection, arrest and prosecution.

He made no plea or declaration during a private hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Simon Collins remanded Mr McIntosh in custody and continued the case for further examination.