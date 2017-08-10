Smoke damage delays Loch Earn hotel opening

Image copyright Arran Brew Ltd Image caption The smoke damage has delayed the hotel's opening date until next year

A brewery's Perthshire hotel will not open until next year after a fire in a bathroom caused "considerable" smoke damage.

Arran Brew Ltd said the first rooms at the Loch Earn hotel in St Fillans were due to open next week.

The fire started in a bathroom extractor fan but did not take hold and was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue.

The company said no-one was injured in the incident.

Managing director Gerald Michaluk said: "Just literally a week away from opening our first phase of rooms this is not good news, and extensive damage means that we have had to temporarily close our bars, restaurant and coffee shop.

"We are still assessing the extent of the damage, but it has set back our plans, and realistically it will be 2018 before we can open the accommodation most likely."