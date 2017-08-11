Tayside and Central Scotland

Dundee woods reopen after attempted murder investigation

Templeton Woods
Image caption Templeton Woods was cordoned off following the incident

Dundee woodland at the centre of an attempted murder investigation has been reopened to the public.

A police cordon had been in place at Templeton Woods since a woman was seriously injured on Monday afternoon.

Robbie McIntosh, 31, appeared in court on Wednesday charged with the attempted murder of Linda McDonald.

He is accused of hitting the 52-year-old on the head and body with a dumbbell, and is expected to return to court next week.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Templeton Woods is now back to normal for the public.

"Thanks to everyone for their patience and understanding."

