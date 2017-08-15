Plans for £21m Dundee-based regional sports centre approved

From the section

Image copyright Supplied Image caption The £21m regional sports centre will cover 17.5 hectares of Caird Park

Plans for a £21m regional sports centre in Dundee's Caird Park have been unanimously approved by councillors.

Sports including badminton, basketball, netball, rugby and volleyball will be provided for in the new Regional Performance Centre for Sport.

Objectors had highlighted concerns over protected species in the area.

A new layout was included in an amended planning application after Dundee FC withdrew its interest in using it as a training facility last December.

Four deputations argued against the plans at a meeting of Dundee City Council's development management committee on Monday.

The council received 18 letters of objection to the proposal and 37 letters of support.