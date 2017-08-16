Police watchdog investigation after gun pointed at householder

Scotland's police watchdog has launched an investigation after an armed officer pointed a gun at a householder during a search in Falkirk.

The incident took place during two police searches at properties in the town on Monday morning.

Police Scotland has now referred the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

A Pirc spokeswoman said a report of the commissioner's findings would be submitted to the chief constable.

She said: "Pirc is investigating the deployment of armed officers and their subsequent search of two houses in the Falkirk area in the early hours of the morning of 14 August 2017.

"Police Scotland referred the matter to the Pirc as armed officers were involved in the searches and a firearm was pointed at an occupant in one of the properties."