Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged with robbery in Falkirk street

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery in a Falkirk street.

The incident happened at about 17:50 on Tuesday in the town's Kilbrennan Drive.

Police Scotland previously issued an appeal for information after two men allegedly stole a car after pulling the driver from the vehicle.

The man is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court and police are continuing inquiries to trace a second suspect.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites