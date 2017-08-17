Man charged with robbery in Falkirk street
- 17 August 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery in a Falkirk street.
The incident happened at about 17:50 on Tuesday in the town's Kilbrennan Drive.
Police Scotland previously issued an appeal for information after two men allegedly stole a car after pulling the driver from the vehicle.
The man is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court and police are continuing inquiries to trace a second suspect.