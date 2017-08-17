Man's body discovered in Dundee's Fairmuir Park
- 17 August 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Police have cordoned off a section of a park in Dundee after the discovery of a man's body.
The emergency services attended Fairmuir Park shortly before 06:00 following the discovery.
A Police Scotland spokesman said there were no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.
It is understood the man was in his 50s and inquiries are continuing to trace his next of kin.