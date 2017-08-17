Video games developer expands Stirling operation

A UK video games developer will create 20 new jobs with the expansion of its studio in Stirling.

The move will increase the number of staff working at Dovetail Games' Stirling Enterprise Park site to 50.

The firm will use £200,000 Regional Selective Assistance (RSA) from Scottish Enterprise to support the expansion.

The company specialises in "simulation experiences that faithfully recreate real world situations."

Chief executive Paul Jackson said: "Securing this RSA funding means we can grow our Stirling team and evolve our business in line with our ambitions.

"Scotland is a fantastic business location for us, especially as we know the talent we want to recruit is on our doorstep."