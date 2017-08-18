Teenager accused of extorting Dundee United chairman over 'infidelity claim'

Image copyright SNS Image caption The teenager is accused of demanding money from Stephen Thompson

An Aberdeen teenager will stand trial accused trying to blackmail Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson.

Prosecutors allege Aisling Ironside, 19, threatened to expose details of alleged infidelity to "the media and family members".

Miss Ironside faces a single charge of extortion at Dundee Sheriff Court.

She is accused of demanding £550 from Mr Thompson with the "intention of menacing" the 51-year-old and "putting him in a state of alarm."

Miss Ironside is alleged to have carried out the offence over the course of five days in November last year at Mr Thompson's home in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, and other addresses.

It is alleged she did that by putting him in "apprehension of public humiliation and personal reputational harm" if he did not give her money.

Miss Ironside is said to have "threatened to expose his infidelity to the media and family members and did extort £550 in money from Stephen Thompson by threats".

Sheriff Pino di Emidio continued the case without plea until 8 September.