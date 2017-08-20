Dundee band Be Charlotte tees up for Solheim Cup

Image copyright Be Charlotte/Instagram Image caption Be Charlotte is fronted by 20-year-old Charlotte Brimner from Dundee

A Scottish band is to perform in front of a global audience at the Solheim Cup in Iowa, USA.

Dundee-based Be Charlotte will perform at the golf event's closing ceremony.

It will be broadcast live into more than 350 million households around the world, including on NBC in North America and Sky Sports in the UK.

The band was chosen by agency EventScotland as part of the official handover ceremony for the Solheim Cup coming to Scotland.

The next cup will be staged in September 2019 at Gleneagles, which was host venue of the 2014 Ryder Cup.

The Solheim Cup is one of the biggest events in women's golf, pitting a team of Europe's top female golfers against their US counterparts.

Be Charlotte, which is fronted by 20-year-old Charlotte Brimner, recently toured in 15 countries over eight months, including shows in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Vietnam.

The band also played at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow and Carnival Fifty Six Festival in their hometown of Dundee.

Lead singer Charlotte Brimner said: "I am a huge supporter of women's sport and to be able to help celebrate strong and successful female role models is a huge honour.

"As proud Scots we will be ready to put on a great performance for the US fans and we look forward to representing Scotland and even making some new fans of our own."

Paul Bush, director of events at VisitScotland, said "We are delighted that Be Charlotte will be supporting Scotland, the home of golf, by performing at the closing ceremony for the 2017 Solheim Cup.

"Be Charlotte is a young, original and inspiring act who will represent Scotland perfectly ahead of the staging of the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

"It is important that Scotland is represented by someone that young people look up to and who reflects the guiding principles of Scotland's staging of the event in 2019."

Be Charlotte is expected to launch a debut album in 2018, supported with funding from Creative Scotland.