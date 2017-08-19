Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson in safari park preview

Image copyright PA Image caption Vulture Kevin looks on as Julia Donaldson (right) gives a sneak preview of The Ugly Five at Blair Drummond Safari Park

Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson has given families a sneak preview of her forthcoming new book in a charity event at Blair Drummond Safari Park.

Her safari-inspired picture book, named The Ugly Five, focuses on wildebeest, hyenas, warthogs, vultures and marabou storks.

Julia gave live performances of her work during two sessions at the park on Saturday.

She took time out from performing to meet the park's vulture, Kevin.

The event was in aid of the Stirling-based charity Artlink Central, which works with disadvantaged or marginalised people in society.

Julia, who lives in England, said: "When I am up in Scotland it's nice to do something with them because they're such a worthwhile charity."