Elderly woman hurt as man tried to steal her bag in Kinross

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at the juction of Station Road and Douglas Crescent in Kinross

A 79-year-old woman was assaulted by a man who tried to steal her handbag in Kinross.

The incident happened at about 15:30 as she walked at the junction of Station Road and Douglas Crescent.

Police said the man pulled her to the ground. She managed to hold on to her bag but suffered minor injuries.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward. The suspect is described as white, in his late teens/early 20s.

He made off in a small white car, heading in the direction of the M90 motorway.