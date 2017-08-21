Second arrest over £500,000 Gleneagles Hotel armed robbery

Image copyright PPA Image caption A major police investigation into the incident is continuing

A second man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at the Gleneagles Hotel in June.

The 29-year-old from London is expected to appear from custody at Perth Sheriff Court.

His arrest follows court appearances by Robert Fleming, 41, also from London, who will stand trial accused of having a role in the incident.

A police investigation is continuing into the robbery, which took place at a boutique inside the hotel.

Detectives said at least 50 designer watches worth £500,000 were taken.