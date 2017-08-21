Woman left 'embarrassed and violated' after skirt lifted on train

A woman has been left "embarrassed and violated" after a man lifted up her skirt on a train travelling between Edinburgh and Dunblane.

The incident took place as the 19:33 ScotRail service passed between Linlithgow and Falkirk Grahamston on Sunday 13 August.

British Transport Police said the man was travelling with two teenage boys at the time of the incident.

He was described as white, about 5ft 8in and believed to be in his 40s.

He was unshaven, with fair receding hair and wore a black Adidas T-shirt and sandy-coloured shorts.