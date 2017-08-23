Tayside and Central Scotland

Couple targeted by gang in Grangemouth street assault

Police are appealing for information after a man and woman were seriously assaulted by a gang on a Grangemouth street.

The couple were attacked by up to eight men and women on Kerse Road after being followed from the Dundas pub.

The incident took place at about 01:00 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said it was keen to trace two members of the public who came to the man and woman's aid following the incident.

