Couple targeted by gang in Grangemouth street assault
- 23 August 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are appealing for information after a man and woman were seriously assaulted by a gang on a Grangemouth street.
The couple were attacked by up to eight men and women on Kerse Road after being followed from the Dundas pub.
The incident took place at about 01:00 on Saturday.
Police Scotland said it was keen to trace two members of the public who came to the man and woman's aid following the incident.