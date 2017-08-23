Work begins on £1bn housing development to build 3,000 houses

Image caption Ian Campbell, Sandy Adam and land owner Alistair Ritchie attended the construction work launch

Work has started on a new 3,000-house development beside the Inveralmond roundabout in Perth.

Springfield Properties said the £1bn Bertha Park village development would bring about 450 construction jobs to the area.

A new high school in the village is expected to open for the 2019 academic year.

The 333-hectare site will also include commercial units for retail, medical and leisure services.

Image copyright Springfield Properties Image caption The Bertha Park development will include housing, shops, restaurants and community facilities

Springfield Properties chairman Sandy Adam said: "Bertha Park is the result of five years work with Perth and Kinross Council, who have been supportive and encouraging throughout the planning stage.

"We are currently installing the main drainage and services infrastructure for the first phase of homes and we will be opening our sales office in September."

Perth and Kinross Council leader Ian Campbell said: "I am delighted that the development of Bertha Park is now officially underway.

"I am confident that the intensive programme of works planned will deliver the essential components to create a modern, thriving community here."