Pair jailed for killing man on Falkirk bridge

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Mark Munro and James Robertson were convicted of culpable homicide

Two men who killed a stranger by throwing him over a bridge into a canal have each been jailed for eight years.

Mark Munro, 31, and James Robertson, 27, pushed Russell Robertson over railings at Bainsford Bridge, Falkirk, on 29 May last year.

Mr Robertson, 27, suffered a skull fracture caused by his head hitting a metal stanchion as he fell.

The two men, who were accused of murder, were convicted of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

A judge told the men at the High Court in Edinburgh: "Russell Robertson will be missed forever by his family."

Lady Carmichael said she had received a victim impact statement which "very clearly" set out the daily grief caused by the 27-year-old's death.

The judge said: "You both participated in an act the consequences of which were unpredictable and which undoubtedly carried some degree of risk."

A trial heard that Mr Robertson would have been unconscious when he went into the water.

His body was recovered from the canal more than an hour later.

Image copyright Supplied Image caption A trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard Russell Robertson suffered a fractured skull

The court heard that all three men had been at the Warehouse nightclub in Falkirk and were making their way home after 03:00 when an incident occurred.

James Robertson was approached by Russell Robertson and they began fighting, before Munro, who had been on the phone, became involved.

The trial heard the men tipped Mr Robertson into the canal and then ran off without a backward glance.

Both accused blamed each other during the trial.

Defence counsel Derek Ogg QC, for Munro, said he wished to pay tribute to the family of the deceased for "their dignified conduct throughout the case and since".

He said Munro had expressed "great remorse".

Lorraine Glancy, counsel for Robertson, said his wife was expecting their first child in the next two months.

She said: "A period of imprisonment will result in his wife being alone when she gives birth and he will be an absent father for a significant period of his child's early years."