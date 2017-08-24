Tayside and Central Scotland

Carer stole £1,550 from disabled adult's bank account

A carer at a community for adults with learning disabilities took a resident's bank card and stole £1,550, a court heard.

Jacqueline McKenzie took advantage of a system at Camphill Community, Blair Drummond where staff could make withdrawals on the residents' behalf.

McKenzie, 53, admitted a charge of theft committed between January and May last year.

She will be sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court on 20 September.

