'Increasing concern' for injured missing Dundee man

Anthony Kelbie search Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Specialist officers have joined the search for Anthony Kelbie

Police say they are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a Dundee man last seen injured in Brechin.

Anthony Kelbie, 48, was seen with "noticeable" cuts and a lump on his head in the Nursery Park area of the town between 20:00 and 22:00 on Saturday.

Specialist search officers and a police dog have been searching the area and conducting door-to-door inquiries.

Mr Kelbie lives in the Maryfield area of Dundee.

Police said he may have travelled back to the city, or to Aberdeenshire.

He was last seen wearing a blue Superdry jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Insp Alice Coventry said: "It is really unusual for Anthony not to be in touch with family or friends for this length of time and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing."

