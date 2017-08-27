Perth Street closed by man on rooftop

Image copyright Stuart Cowper

Police have closed off a street in Perth after a man climbed onto a roof and was seen to throw a chimney pot down onto the road.

The man is understood to have gone onto the roof of the house in Stanley Crescent at about midday on Sunday.

Officers said the incident was "well-contained with no risk to the public", but asked people to stay away.

Police in riot gear are at the scene, along with the Scottish Ambulance Service and firefighters.

Debris can be seen on the road below the rooftop were the man is sitting.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said officers were sent to the scene after being alerted by a member of the public.

She added: "The incident is well-contained with no risk to the public, however officers at the scene would appreciate members of the public avoiding the the area while it is dealt with.

"The street itself is currently closed off and local diversions are in place."