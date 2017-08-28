Man charged with stabbing three people in Auchterarder

Image caption Three people suffered knife wounds during the incident in a house in Auchterarder

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after three people were injured at a house in Perth and Kinross.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital after the incident in Auchterarder on Friday evening.

Stephen Bertie, 29, is alleged to have stabbed them with a knife.

He is accused of attempting to murder one man, and also attacking the other two. He made no plea when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Bertie is further alleged to have stolen alcohol and a phone from the property in Sydney Crescent and to have assaulted a police officer.

He was remanded in custody.