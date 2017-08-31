Man posed as football coach to steal from players

Image copyright Google Image caption Khai Wishart committed the theft while children were being coached outside the pavilion

A man who posed as a youth football coach to steal valuables from a community club's changing room has been jailed for 10 months.

Khai Wishart, 30, committed the theft while children were being coached outside Letham FC's pavilion in Perth.

Wishart, who wore an official club coaching jacket, was discovered and wrestled to the ground by a parent and another man.

He admitted committing the theft on 28 July.

Depute fiscal Bill Kermode told Perth Sheriff Court that volunteer coaches and young players had left their valuables in the changing room at the club.

He said a leisure assistant went into the pavilion and heard noises coming from the changing room, which he thought was strange.

'Caught red-handed'

Mr Kermode said: "He came out and saw the accused standing there wearing one of the Letham Football Club jackets.

"He appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol or another substance."

Wishart admitted stealing mobile phones, money and a wallet from the Seven Acres Pavilion.

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: "He was clearly under the influence and he was clearly caught red-handed."

Jailing Wishart, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said: "I am not prepared to tolerate people who have issues with substance misuse effectively going in, sneaking around, seeing what they can get in changing rooms and so on, finding a treasure trove of items and helping themselves.

"Anyone who does that, and already has a significant record, merits custody."