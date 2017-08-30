Body found in search for missing man Anthony Kelbie

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Specialist officers have joined the search for Anthony Kelbie

Police searching for an injured man who went missing in Angus have found a body.

Anthony Kelbie, 48, was last seen with head injuries in the Nursery Park area of Brechin late on Saturday 19 August.

The remains were discovered close to the town on Wednesday afternoon.

No formal identification has taken place but relatives of Mr Kelbie, who was from Dundee, have been informed. When last seen, Mr Kelbie had cuts and a lump on his head