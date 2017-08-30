Body found in search for missing man Anthony Kelbie
- 30 August 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police searching for an injured man who went missing in Angus have found a body.
Anthony Kelbie, 48, was last seen with head injuries in the Nursery Park area of Brechin late on Saturday 19 August.
The remains were discovered close to the town on Wednesday afternoon.
No formal identification has taken place but relatives of Mr Kelbie, who was from Dundee, have been informed. When last seen, Mr Kelbie had cuts and a lump on his head