Jamie Murray backs mum Judy's sports centre plan

Image caption Jamie Murray said the sports centre would be a "great thing for Scottish tennis"

Jamie Murray said the decision to grant approval in principle for his mother Judy's sports centre was "great news".

The £37.5m Park of Keir development includes 12 tennis courts, a golf academy, hotel and visitor centre.

Developers had appealed to the Scottish government after the plan was rejected by Stirling Council.

Ministers approved the proposals, subject to conditions, despite a Scottish government-appointed reporter recommending refusing the appeal.

Murray, who won his first-round doubles match at the US Open with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares on Thursday, said: "It's great news, about time I would say.

"I think it's going to be a great thing for Scottish tennis, for the local community as well.

Image copyright Park of Keir Image caption The Park of Keir development will include 12 tennis courts

"I'm really happy for my mum that four-and-a half years of work has gone into it and finally she get rewards for it.

"We went out for dinner to celebrate a little bit. She's really happy, as she should be.

"It's always been her dream to have a base to work out of and I think it's a perfect set-up for that."

More than 1,000 people objected to the development when the proposal was originally being considered by Stirling Council.

The No Housing on Park of Keir Facebook page said the ministers' decision was "a disgrace".

Mark Ruskell, Scottish Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife said the decision had "more to do with appeasing celebrities and developers with deep pockets than securing a sporting legacy".

Jamie Murray said he did not believe the project would alienate the Murray family from the local community.

He said: "I think there are very few people, but the people who complain, they're the loudest.

"Maybe older people that don't want change. They are worried about green belt.

"I've lived there 30 years, there's never been anything growing on it, the whole of Scotland is green belt."