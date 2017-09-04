Man charged after motorcycle 'hit and run' incident
- 4 September 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged hit and run incident that left a 10-year-old girl with an arm injury.
The child pedestrian was allegedly struck by a motorcycle in Milnathort, Kinross at about 07:50 on Thursday.
Local people stopped and assisted the girl until an ambulance arrived.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal and thanked the public for their assistance.