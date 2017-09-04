Tayside and Central Scotland

Falkirk man attacked by stranger in garden

A 64-year-old man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a stranger in his back garden in Falkirk.

The man sustained a leg injury during the incident in Langlees Street at about 21:40 on Sunday.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police said they were following a positive line of inquiry but have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Det Insp Jim Thomson said: "We are eager to speak to anyone who either lives in Langlees Street or was in the immediate area when this incident took place."

