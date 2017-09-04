Firefighters tackle Dundee church blaze

Image copyright Billy Mitchell

More than 30 firefighters are tackling a large fire that has engulfed a disused church in Dundee.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at the Old and St Luke's Church in Lochee just after 21:00 on Monday.

Six fire engines and two height appliances were sent to the scene of the fire.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. The listed building dates from 1830.