Firefighters tackle Dundee church blaze
- 4 September 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
More than 30 firefighters are tackling a large fire that has engulfed a disused church in Dundee.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at the Old and St Luke's Church in Lochee just after 21:00 on Monday.
Six fire engines and two height appliances were sent to the scene of the fire.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries. The listed building dates from 1830.